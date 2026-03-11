HBO's Harry Potter series adds 21 new Hogwarts students

HQ

HBO's ambitious Harry Potter series continues to grow at a rapid pace, with a whopping 21 new actors now being added to fill the corridors of Hogwarts. These are spread more or less evenly across the school's four houses - Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin—each with their own ideals, traditions, and rivalries.

On the Gryffindor side, we find Eire Farrell as Katie Bell, Asha Soetan as Angelina Johnson, and Orson Matthews as Quidditch captain Oliver Wood. In addition, Alicia Spinnet and Lee Jordan make an appearance, which should make the Quidditch matches considerably more lively than in the films.

Hufflepuff, in turn, gets India Moon as Hannah Abbott, Jazmyn Lewin as Susan Bones, Cian Eagle-Service as Ernie Macmillan, and James Trevelyan Buckle as Justin Finch-Fletchley. Ravenclaw is complemented by characters such as Terry Boot, Lisa Turpin, Penelope Clearwater, and Padma Patil.

Slytherin is not lacking in representation either. Quidditch player Marcus Flint appears here, along with names such as Adrian Pucey, Miles Bletchley, Terence Higgs, and Pansy Parkinson.

The expanded list of roles makes it clear that Hogwarts and the Harry Potter universe will be more vivid and detailed than ever before. The first season will, of course, be an interpretation of The Philosopher's Stone, and the premiere will take place next year if all goes according to plan.