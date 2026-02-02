HBO's Harry Potter reboot gets new release window

HQ

HBO's Harry Potter series certainly feels like it's going to be a big deal when it lands. While there are plenty of huge series created by the network, this has the potential to revitalise Potter fever across the world. Because of this, a lot of fans have kept an eager eye on the show's release window, which until now sat at some time in 2027.

"We've been saying 2027," said HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys speaking with Deadline. "I would say, to narrow it down to some extent, early 2027. And now you're going to ask, does that mean January, February, March, April, that we're not ready to say. I'll say early 2027."

If we had to guess, we'd put the release date further into that early 2027 period. Back when the series was being written in 2024 though, Bloys did say it could have ended up coming out this year, so maybe a return to the Potterverse could be on the cards by this time next year. We'd imagine once the ball gets rolling with Season 1, we should be seeing the following seasons arrive shortly afterwards, to keep the Stranger Things curse away.