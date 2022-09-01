Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      HBO's Harley Quinn will be getting a fourth season

      Despite the recent cancellations of other DC projects.

      HQ

      DC productions have been getting axed left and right over the last couple of weeks, as Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO have decided to move away from many upcoming movies and shows, including Batgirl and plenty of CW series. All this is on top of the restructuring of the DC Extended Universe's release schedule, which is seemingly down to Ezra Miller's actions as of late. Fortunately, there is some good news for DC fans, as the animated series Harley Quinn has already been renewed for a fourth season, following the release of its third one.

      As mentioned by co-creator Patrick Schumacker on Twitter, we're told "Season 4. Coming sooner than you think."

      Schumacher continued, "This season will be helmed by our brilliant, esteemed colleague @AsASarahPeters, with the equally brilliant and esteemed Ceci Aranovich taking over the animation side. Both have been with the show since its early days. We are in excellent hands moving forward!"

      There is no mention as to when Season 4 will debut, but the mention of "sooner than you think" does suggest it won't be too long of a wait.

