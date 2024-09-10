HBO takes aim at the MCU in new comedy series The Franchise

While they might look great on-screen, for years we've known about the blue-screen production of Marvel movies. Actors will wear motion-capture suits, hopping around from blue background to blue background without many "real" props to work with.

That whole process is going to be the focal point of a new comedy series on HBO. The Franchise stars Himesh Patel, Wunmi Mosaku, Daniel Brühl and more and follows a superhero movie that seems headed for disaster.

The series will premiere next month, specifically on the 6th of October, so you won't have to wait long to see a satire on the production of an MCU creation.