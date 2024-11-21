HBO stands up for J.K. Rowling: "She has the right to express her personal views"

HQ

HBO has defended the involvement of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. The author first went public with her views that many describe to be transphobic in 2020. At the time, she faced heavy backlash, and criticism, and it has led to a condemnation of all things Harry Potter. We all remember the Hogwarts Legacy controversy of last year.

However, it seems times have indeed changed. Variety reports that HBO chief Casey Bloys revealed Rowling hasn't been shunned from the new Harry Potter TV series. In fact, Rowling has been "very, very involved in the process selecting the writer and the director," Bloys said, with a spokesperson adding that her "contribution has been invaluable."

The same spokesperson also wrote in a statement that "J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement."

Rowling has not back down from her anti-trans posting online, and despite the odd tweet about a Harry Potter casting call here and there, she has done little except continue her online crusade.