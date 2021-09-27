English
HBO shows first image from The Last of Us

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey sure look like Joel and Ellie from behind, and the series will definitely explore new areas.

It's been four weeks since Kantemir Balaq revealed that the first episode of HBO and PlayStation Productions' The Last of Us series was done filming, so many of us hoped for further updates on The Last of Us/Outbreak Day. Our wish was granted.

Because both Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann, Craig Mazin and many of the others involved with the project have released the first image from the The Last of Us series. It's not exactly extremely detailed, but it's still fun to see how much Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey look like Joel and Ellie from behind. The image also makes it absolutely clear that the show will include some new places and set-pieces, as none of the games include a scene like this.

