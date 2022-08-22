Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

HBO shows 20 seconds of The Last of Us in trailer

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are seen in iconic scenes and some brand new ones.

Besides announcing its impressive cast and showing off a couple of images, HBO and PlayStation Productions have been very secretive about their The Last of Us series, so it's safe to say this week starts great.

A new trailer highlights some of the shows coming to HBO Max in the coming months, and the last portion of it is dedicated to The Last of Us. We're show approximately twenty seconds of the upcoming show to be precise, so expect to see and learn even more when Outbreak Day arrives on September 26 and/or later this fall before the show starts early next year.

