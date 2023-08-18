HBO on The Last of Us: "There will be at least three seasons"

HQ

All of us who have played Naughty Dog's masterful adventures and also watched the first season of HBO's TV adaptation know very well that the first season of the series dealt with the story of the first game, in its entirety. 20 hours of games turned into about eight hours of TV and for the upcoming second season, we have thus assumed that season two will share a story with The Last Of Us 2 and that it will then be over, finished. But showrunner Craig Mazin (who was also behind Chernobyl) does not agree, and has now talked a bit about the continuation. "Multiple seasons" and most likely more than three, is now being talked about, which makes us at Gamereactor happy.

Craig Mazin:

"We've laid out our vision to HBO for how this series should lay out across not one season, but multiple seasons. It can end up being three or five. But four seems like a good number. Some seasons, because of the story we're telling, will need fewer episodes and some will need more."

Should we assume that the story from The Last of Us: Part II will be split into at least two seasons or that they will make seasons based on the script of the upcoming The Last of Us: Part III?

