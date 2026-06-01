HBO officially confirms Euphoria's Season 3 finale is actually the series finale

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Last night's finale for Euphoria Season 3 was also the series finale, HBO has confirmed, as Sam Levinson's drug and sex-filled drama comes to a defining conclusion. The official announcement comes from Levinson himself, and was later reiterated by the television network.

As Variety notes, this shouldn't come as a surprise to many. After two strong seasons coming out in 2019 and 2022, the road to Season 3 seemed longer than ever. The show's stars grew far beyond its bubble, with the likes of Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi being called for movies and other projects every other day, it seemed. Zendaya too, remained an incredibly busy bee, remarking in interviews that she believed the third season would be the last.

Compared to the wait between Seasons 1 and 2, the time between Seasons 2 and 3 wasn't that much longer, but it felt very much like the world had begun to move on from Euphoria. At least, its cast had. The final season's return was almost like a one-off reunion, but at least it gave Levinson the chance to leave his story where he wants it. There are no plans for a fourth season currently, but Levinson has said he writes every season like it's the last one, so perhaps he'll find a way to bring us back to the world of Euphoria, one day.