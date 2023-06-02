HBO: "No guarantee at this point that we'll have a Season 3" of The Last of Us

HQ

The first season of The Last of Us became a huge hit and offered an excellent take of the beloved video game franchise. A season two was quickly confirmed, which is expected to premiere in 2025, but it isn't known which parts of the second game it will cover.

If it would be the whole game, it'd mean that the series has caught up with the video games, something that also happened with Game of Thrones where the HBO series caught up with George R.R. Martin's books. So how will the TV series handle this, as a third season is a given, right?

Well, maybe not. HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi talked to Deadline about this and says that showrunner Craig Mazin and series creator Neil Druckmann have not decided on how to end the series and that a third season is not guaranteed:

"I think Craig and Neil are still figuring out where they're going to come to an end. We have loosely heard that there will be a Season 3 idea for the series, but at this point, we're taking it one season at a time. There's no guarantee at this point that we'll have a Season 3 but I know that they both have a vision for Season 3. Whether that lends itself to doing more [seasons], I don't know yet."

What do you think about the fact that the TV series may fairly soon pass the games and become the main driver for The Last of Us universe?