HBO may consider making spin-offs of The Last of Us

Last winter, the TV adaptation of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us premiered, and what a damn show it was. Since then, a second season, based on the second game, has been confirmed to be in production. Since there are only two games, one might have thought it would end there, but in a recent interview with The Wrap one of the creators, Craig Mazin, unexpectedly opened up to potential spin-offs.

Craig Mazin:

"We haven't talked about that specifically because we're so focused on just telling this main narrative. I'm not against the idea of other shows that may draw from these characters or that world. I don't know how much more The Last of Us I personally would be able to do. I mean, these shows are so big, I'm sort of burning one of the precious few remaining decades I have on telling this story. But in principle, I have no issue with it whatsoever. And I'm sure Neil would be interested as well."

However, Mazin was careful to point out that it would have to be well motivated - "make sense" - to consider going ahead with such a project.

Craig Mazin:

"If there was something that made sense, then I don't see why not. My great hope is that if there is anything like that, that it's done with as much care and respect and love as what we are applying to this series right now."