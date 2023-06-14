HBO Max will be more expensive in Europe as of next month

HQ

If you are a subscriber to HBO Max, you should have received an email during the day regarding the price increase that will take effect from July 13. In Spain and Finland the streaming service will cost an additional €1 to €9.99; in Portugal the price again rises by €1 to €7.99; in Bulgaria the price will rise from €4.99 to €6.99; in Norway the cost will rise from 89 NOK (€7.76) to 99 NOK; in Sweden it will increase from 89 SEK (€7.69) to 99 SEK; and in Denmark the price will rise from 79 DKK (€10.60) to 89 DKK The exception applies to those of you who used the so-called lifetime discount when the service was launched, and as long as your subscription is still active, you will be able to enjoy the 50 percent reduced price.

HBO points to new acquisitions, content and product development as the reason for the price increase. They also claim that the extra money from the price increase will allow them to invest in even better content and improve the service for us customers. However, it's worth noting that the annual price remains the same, so the move by HBO only affects those of you who are charged monthly. You can of course read more from HBO themselves.

Do you think the price increase is reasonable?