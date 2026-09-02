HBO Max unveils the first official teaser of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, set to premiere at Christmas

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We've been waiting a long time for this, Potterheads, but it's finally here. After years of preparation, the series based directly on J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter novels is just around the corner. The hype is through the roof, and now HBO Max has chosen to mark the start of the school term (at Hogwarts too) with the first official teaser for the Harry Potter series, whose first season is titled, just like the first book in the series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

In the teaser, we've been able to see not only the three young wizards at the heart of the story - Harry (Dominic McLaughlin), Ron (Alastair Stout) and Hermione (Arabella Stanton) - but also the sets of the Great Hall at Hogwarts, the Herbology classroom (where they learn to extract mandrake root), the cryptic Potions master Severus Snape (Paapa Essiedu) and a Quidditch match on the school grounds.

Everything exudes optimism and vitality, knowing that, although this is a story already told on screen, it has never before been told in such detail or at such length, as each series is expected to cover every one of the seven books in the series. Without further ado, enjoy the trailer, and look forward to Christmas Day 2026, because that's when the Harry Potter TV series premieres on HBO Max.