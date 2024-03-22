HBO Max to launch in more countries in May

HQ

HBO has affirmed that its Max streaming platform will be coming to far more regions this year. The streamer will be debuting in a slate of additional countries from May 21, with Poland, France, Netherlands, and Belgium being the first to get the platform. This will then be followed by the Nordics, Iberia, and Central and Eastern Europe afterwards.

This does seem to be the next step forward in HBO's plan to have the streamer accessible more widely, but for those in the UK, you will seemingly have to wait much longer, as no firm dates have been put in place for when Max will arrive in the country, as parent company Warner Bros. and telecommunications titan Sky has a deal in place currently in the UK (thanks, TechRadar), assuring that all HBO content debuts on Sky/Now TV platforms until 2026. Even if this deal changes, Sky is said to have life-of-series agreements in place meaning HBO projects could continue to debut on the service and not on Max in the country.

With this larger scale rollout in mind, HBO has revealed that the Paris Olympic Games are set to exclusively stream on Max in countries that have access to the platform. The UK can likely continue to find this coverage on terrestrial television networks.