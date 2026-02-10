HBO Max to finally launch in the UK and Ireland in March

HQ

Considering the upcoming Harry Potter TV series that is regarded as a streaming event like no other and how many British folk are immensely huge fans of all things Wizarding World, it really is not a huge surprise that HBO Max finally got their affairs in order and are ready to launch the streaming platform in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Planned for as soon as March 26, this will be the date that the otherwise very widely available service will debut in the UK and Ireland, then becoming the place to indulge and find all of the projects in the Game of Thrones world, DC Universe, Warner Bros. portfolio, and more.

The service will debut and offer four unique plans to choose from, with the cheapest being Basic with Ads for £4.99 a month. This will then be bolstered by Standard with Ads for £5.99 a month, Standard for £9.99 a month, and finally Premium for £14.99 a month. As for what changes between each plan, you can see this information below.

Basic with Ads (£4.99/month): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD:



All the best HBO Max shows and movies, excluding movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.



Standard with Ads (£5.99/month): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads:



All the best HBO Max shows and movies, including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.



Standard (£9.99/month): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads:



All the best HBO Max shows and movies on an ad free basis,4 including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.



Premium (£14.99/month): Stream on 4 devices in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos (where available) and 100 downloads:



The ultimate HBO Max experience with all the best HBO Max shows and movies on an ad free basis,4 including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.



It should also be known that HBO Max will become the home of TNT Sports in the UK, shifting away from Discovery+. This means that if you want to watch the FA Cup and European football, MotoGP, LIV Golf, and a host of other sports, you'll have to do so via the HBO Max platform instead. The good news is that the plan price isn't changing for TNT Sports and if you're already a subscriber you won't need to do anything, as your current login credentials will carry across to HBO Max.

Will you be snagging a HBO Max subscription or were you happy with the services that were already available in the UK and Ireland?