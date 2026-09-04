HBO Max looks back at the story of Easy Company in Band of Brothers, 25 years after the series' premiere

The series Band of Brothers, a co-production between Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg following the troubled release of Saving Private Ryan (which was censored in US cinemas), became, in fact, the most expensive television production to date, but it was also one of the most acclaimed and beloved series in history, even to this day.

The story, based on the novel of the same name, follows the true story of Company E of the 501st Airborne, the unit that suffered the highest casualty rate in the European theatre throughout the Second World War. Those men were dropped over Normandy before the D-Day landings, and fought in every major campaign right up to the capture of the Eagle's Nest and the surrender of Germany. Fortunately for them, Japan surrendered before they were deployed to the Pacific, but by then the vast majority of their original members had been killed in action.

It is the sort of real-life feat that takes your breath away simply upon realising it was a true story, and HBO went to great lengths to ensure it was portrayed as such. So much so that now, 25 years after its premiere, it has returned to commemorate that story (the real one) in the form of a documentary called Band of Brothers: Legacy, but this time through the words of the actors who played those soldiers. The respect and sense of responsibility they showed - and continue to show - bear witness to what Band of Brothers truly meant.

The documentary will premiere on HBO Max on 9 September, exactly 25 years after the original series premiered. Take a look at the trailer below. Will you be watching it?