HBO Max is the next streaming service to crack down on password sharing

HQ

Here in the UK, we don't really have to deal much with HBO Max. If you have Sky or NowTV, you're good to watch HBO shows without that extra subscription. For the rest of the world, HBO Max, or as it is called now Max is one of the many services you're likely subscribed to.

To save money, you might be sharing a password to your HBO Max subscription with a friend or family member. But, according to Bloomberg, Warner Bros. Discovery will soon be cracking down on that practice.

Like Netflix and other streamers before it, HBO Max is looking to maximise profits by reducing the amount of people saving some cash by sharing a password. As more and more streamers raise prices and crack down on sharing passwords, some are starting to long for the old days of TV.