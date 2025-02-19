HBO Max is getting a rebrand

HQ

Despite HBO ditching those three initials some time ago, everyone still refers to the network as either HBO Max or simply HBO again. Still, that hasn't stopped the heads at Max from pushing the new name forward, and now they're looking at another rebrand.

This time, the name isn't being changed, but according to Bloomberg, the brand's colours will be. Max is going back to traditional black and white branding, apparently, and while this hasn't been finalised yet, a new chief marketing officer means they are likely to come through.

HBO's old colours used to be black and white, before shifting to purple and then blue with the introduction of Max. Now, it's going back to its origins, just without its original name.