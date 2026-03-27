HBO Max has launched in the UK: What to know and expect from the service

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How's your bank account looking? How are you finding the endless array of subscription-based services that are available these days? Hopefully you're still hanging on, as now yet another major service has debuted in the UK with this being HBO Max. Fans in Britain will be familiar with much of what this service offers thanks to the connection between HBO and Sky/Now, which remains in place as the new service is accessible through these existing platforms too. The debut does however pave the way for a bunch of shows to make their arrival in the UK either for the first time or in the most accessible way they ever have been.

With this being the case, we've spotlighted a few additions that you may want to check out now that HBO Max has landed on British soil.

The Pitt

Those who enjoy hospital and medical drama series won't want to miss this show, which follows the staff of Pittsburgh's Trauma Medical Centre. Expect chaos and turbulence, as the skilled medical staff work tirelessly around the clock to save lives in an underfunded emergency department.

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Rooster

Steve Carrell returns to television comedy is this acclaimed series that follows an author who travels to a college campus to deal with the complicated relationship he has with his daughter. Regarded as witty and well-written, this is perfect for those looking for a more refined comedy series.

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Harley Quinn

Much of what DC has put out in recent years has been widely and easily accessible in the UK, but the Harley Quinn animated series is one of the few exceptions. Thankfully, now all five seasons of the show that have been made up until this point are now accessible, meaning you can catch up on Harley and Poison Ivy's hijinks.

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Kite Man

A spinoff series based on the Harley Quinn series above. Neither of these shows are parts of the wider DC Universe that is steadily being born, but if you enjoy this world and the quirky characters it offers, you should check this daft series out all the same.

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The Comeback

Lisa Kudrow has returned to one of her most popular television roles by picking up the duties of B-list actress Valerie in the comedy series The Comeback. This isn't a new series, as we tend to get a season of this series every decade or so, with the premiere in 2005, Season 2 in 2014, and now Season 3 this year. So if you like the Friends' legends quirky brand of humour, don't miss this.

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DTF St. Louis

Jason Bateman, Linda Cardellini, and David Harbour. With three major names like these attached to a TV series we probably don't need to say much else to convince you to check out the project. But if you do, this show is described as a dark comedy that explores a love triangle between adults facing mid-life crises and how one of them soon ends up dead...

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Beyond these series that might be worthy of your attention, it should also be remembered that HBO Max is now the sole location for watching TNT Sports coverage, with this including the following:



Premier League (Football)



FA Cup - Men's and Women's (Football)



Champions League (Football)



Europa League (Football)



Conference League (Football)



Serie A (Football)



UFC



LIV Golf



Gallagher Premiership (Rugby)



MotoGP



Cycling



FIM Superbike World Championship



Snooker



Cricket



Winter Sports



Similarly, HBO Max is the one-stop shop for streaming premieres for Warner Bros. theatrical offerings, meaning you can watch recent flicks like Sinners, Superman, One Battle After Another, A Minecraft Movie, and more. Many even feature ASL versions, which was previously not available on Sky or Now.

Also, HBO Max will be the sole home of the incoming Harry Potter TV series adaptation, which will be arriving in December and looking to adapt The Philosopher's Stone for this first season. The same then even applies to coming DC Universe television projects, like Lanterns when it premieres later this year.

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With all of this in mind, will you be grabbing a HBO Max subscription?