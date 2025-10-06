HBO Max confirms another price hike

HQ

For a long time, the film and TV industry struggled to keep up with the increased demand for digital distribution of films and series, and piracy via so-called torrents was rampant. However, after the launch of Netflix's streaming service and its work on exclusive content, piracy began to decline, and more film services followed suit.

At the time, it was seen as a cheap way to consume films, but today the picture is different. One streaming service is not nearly enough, and many people have three or four (and often more). The monthly cost is becoming a real burden, and to make matters worse, prices are rising at a rate significantly higher than inflation and are in some case now more than double what they were just a few years ago.

After several high-profile price increases recently from Paramount+ and Disney+, HBO Max has announced that it too intends to raise its prices. The monthly price for the subscription with advertising will increase from €4.99 to €5.49, the standard subscription will increase from €9.99 to €10.99, and for those with the premium version, the price will go from €13.99 to €15.99.

In fairness, it should be said that HBO Max has not raised its prices as frequently or as much as its competitors, but what does this mean for you? Do you have as many streaming services as before, and what is your tolerance for how much a subscription can cost?