HBO launches open casting call to find Harry, Ron, and Hermione in Harry Potter TV series

HBO has decided to launch an open casting call in an attempt to find the perfect individuals to become Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger in the upcoming live-action Harry Potter TV series.

The open casting call is targeting youngsters aged between 9-11, with the deadline for submissions being October 31. The posting notes that applicants will need to be a resident of the UK or Ireland and able to film in the UK between 2025 and 2026, and no doubt committed for the next decade too if the show ends up being a success.

Applicants will be required to send two videos, one of which sees them performing a short poem of their choosing and the second sharing a few different bits of information about themselves and a close family member.

It's unclear when an applicant will be selected and publicly announced.