Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

HBO is condensing the entirety of The Sopranos into TikTok videos

The acclaimed drama is being released as 25-second-long recaps of each episode on the short-form video platform.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Have you been on the fence about watching The Sopranos because of its long list of seasons and episodes? If so, HBO has come up with a solution just for you.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the acclaimed series, HBO has started the process of condensing every single episode of the drama into a 25-second-long video that can be watched on TikTok. So, while you will miss a lot of the brilliance of the show by watching these recaps, you can get a pretty good idea of the show without needing to commit a significant portion of your life to steadily working through each of the many hour-long episodes.

So far, HBO has only started turning Season 2 into short-form videos, so you may need to wait a little while if you want the full The Sopranos recap, but if not, you can head over here to start watching the videos right away.

HBO is condensing the entirety of The Sopranos into TikTok videos


Loading next content