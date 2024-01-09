HBO is condensing the entirety of The Sopranos into TikTok videos

HQ

Have you been on the fence about watching The Sopranos because of its long list of seasons and episodes? If so, HBO has come up with a solution just for you.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the acclaimed series, HBO has started the process of condensing every single episode of the drama into a 25-second-long video that can be watched on TikTok. So, while you will miss a lot of the brilliance of the show by watching these recaps, you can get a pretty good idea of the show without needing to commit a significant portion of your life to steadily working through each of the many hour-long episodes.

So far, HBO has only started turning Season 2 into short-form videos, so you may need to wait a little while if you want the full The Sopranos recap, but if not, you can head over here to start watching the videos right away.