HBO give an update regarding shows in the WGA writers' strike

With Succession having come to an end, HBO is turning to its new generation of series to find its next big hit - a successor if you will.

It's no secret that The Last Of Us, House Of The Dragon, and The White Lotus have all been smash hits, and HBO is keen to keep a steady pace of release on these projects, but their momentum could be broken by the WGA writers' strike.

Francesca Orsi, a top executive producer at HBO, has given some insight into what's going on behind the studio's doors.

Orsi said: "While everything at this moment is pencils down, I'm hopeful that we can come to terms sooner than later.

"Otherwise we will have to assess what is the end of the 2024 schedule, what are the shows that are going to be delivered for 2025.

"At this point, those shows that I'm looking to air wouldn't necessarily be ready if this strike lasts six to nine months. So yes, that's a big question for us, but I think we'll cross that road once we come to it."

Writing on new series of The Last Of Us and The White Lotus has come to a halt due to the walkout. Additionally, work on Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has also halted.

Orsi continued: "We were looking at The Last of Us for some time in 2025, and The White Lotus was ideally looking to go in 2024 but there's some question about the timing of the strike."

As for Succession writer Jesse Armstrong, Orsi is hopeful to work with him again in the future: "There is maybe sadness in that I don't have the opportunity to build something with him - at least not for now.

"I'm not sure what he's going to be doing next, and I'm looking forward to sitting with him after the writers strike and seeing what he'd like to do.

"He's an original thinker, and I have no doubt that he's going to impress us and move us once again with something new at some point."

In any case, it's a trying time for studios and writers alike according to Orsi, but it isn't all doom and gloom.

Orsi said: "All I can say is that, outside of being a mother, my purpose is being nourished by the artistic process, and it's my relationship with writers that fuels and feeds me.

"So, are we in a sad time? Are we feeling the stress and the lack of collaboration at the moment? Absolutely.

"That being said, we received hundreds and hundreds of scripts before the strike on May 1st, so it hasn't been a quiet time.

"The last couple of weeks have been mired in so much material that I'm working on and getting through. While I'm not engaging with writers, I'm still very much working as though this too shall pass, and I'm going to get back to work with them soon."