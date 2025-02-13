HBO expects The Last of Us to last four seasons

HQ

While a lot of people loved The Last of Us when it first aired, the series being such a close adaptation of the original game did have fans questioning just how long HBO would keep making seasons, as eventually they'd run out of game story.

Speaking to Deadline, HBO executive vice president Francesca Orsi said that the show will likely run for four seasons. "We don't have a complete or final plan, but I think it's looking like four seasons. I wouldn't want to confirm that, but it's looking like this season and then two more seasons after this and we're done," she said.

While she's hesitant to lock anything in, it does seem to be the case that four seasons is the overall plan for the showrunners, as well. We'll have to see just how long the events of The Last of Us: Part II can stretch in a show format, and if HBO has plans for a more original story after that.