HBO drops first look at Harry Potter series — teaser trailer expected tomorrow

HQ

HBO has now released the very first image from the upcoming adaptation of Harry Potter, and it certainly feels a bit magical. As if that weren't enough, there are clear hints that we'll be treated to a teaser trailer tomorrow—news that should have most Potter fans jumping for joy.

The image released today gives us a little taste of Harry, now played by Dominic McLaughlin, in full Gryffindor gear on his way to the Quidditch pitch. As we know, the series promises to be significantly more faithful to the books, with one season per book, and the cast features several big names—including John Lithgow and Nick Frost, who are stepping into the roles of Dumbledore and Hagrid, respectively.

Keep your eyes peeled tomorrow, because hopefully this will turn out to be truly enchanting.