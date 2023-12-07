HBO confirms The Last of Us season 2 is coming in 2025

HQ

The SAG-AFTRA and writers strikes obviously affected the production of most TV shows, but some of you were still hoping we'd get the second season of HBO's The Last of Us late in 2024 when it was confirmed filming will start early next year. Those hopes have now been crushed.

HBO has released a new trailer focused on showing that 2024 will be an extremely exciting year for those of us subscribing to Max, as we can look forward to The Penguin, True Detective: Night Country, the second season of House of the Dragon and so much. Unfortunately, it ends by hyping up some of the shows we can look forward in 2025, and the first thing on that list is The Last of Us season 2. We're not told anything more specific than the year, so it's possible we'll get the continuation of Joel and Ellie's story in January to celebrate the first season's second anniversary.