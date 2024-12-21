HBO Confirms Season 2 of Dune: Prophecy

HQ

HBO has confirmed that Dune: Prophecy, the prequel series set 10,000 years before the events of Denis Villeneuve's acclaimed Dune films, will be renewed for a second season. This means the expansion of the universe, particularly the creation of the Bene Gesserit, will continue. Series creator Alison Schapker emphasized that they now aim to delve deeper into the underlying complexities of the Harkonnen family. The season finale premieres this Sunday.

