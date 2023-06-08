HBO cancels Perry Mason after two seasons

HQ

Sad as hell, but it's now clear that HBO is cancelling with immediate effect the drama series Perry Mason produced by none other than Robban Downey Junior and starring The American star Matthew Rhys. Apparently, viewership has been low, which has led to the streaming giant not ordering any more episodes.

HBO:s Head of Drama TV Francesca Orsi:

"Each show has a job to do, given the price tag that we give to it, and there's a viewership. component, and there's a critical response element to it and of course, the buzz nature of a show. It's those elements that we are always keeping in mind and discussing relative to whether or not a show will continue. That factors in for Perry Mason, for Winning Time, for instance, for Gilded Age, so we have to play everything out and see how well they do."

Will you miss Perry?