HBO cancels J.J. Abrams' Duster a week after first season finished airing

One of the bigger new additions to HBO Max, as it is once again officially known, this summer has been J.J. Abrams crime drama Duster. Set in the 1970s, the show featured Josh Holloway in the lead as a getaway driver for an increasingly large crime syndicate, and while that might seem like an intriguing premise, clearly fans didn't agree nor flock to the show, as now HBO has decided to cancel the series and end its run.

As per Deadline, Duster will not be returning for a second season, something a HBO Max representative commented on in the following statement.

"While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a second season of Duster, we are so grateful to have had the chance to work with the amazingly talented co-creators J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, and our partners at Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. We are tremendously proud of this series led by Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson and we thank them along with our cast and crew for their incredible collaboration and partnership."

While Holloway does have a handful of projects in the works, this no doubt comes across as a bit of a blow, as it was his first gig in around four years, after last appearing as the rich hedge fund manager Roarke Morris in Yellowstone's earlier seasons.

Did you watch Duster and are you disappointed by this news?