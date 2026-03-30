HBO boss says Harry Potter Season 2 is being written now

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Last week, we got our first proper look at HBO's new Harry Potter series. Fans of the Wizarding World got to return to old haunts, as the TV show looked to create a world as inviting as the books and movies that came before. However, even though we'll get the first season this year, we probably shouldn't expect the second immediately after it.

Speaking to The Times, HBO boss Casey Bloys said that Season 2 is being written right now. "Our goal is to not have a huge gap, you know, especially because the kids are growing. It's not going to be an annual; the show is too big and too massive. But ... they're writing the season two now," Bloys said.

With so much source material to work on, it might not take too long for Season 2 of Harry Potter to be written. Still, we've then got to enter production and post-production for the adaptation of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. It's hard to imagine HBO doing all of that within a year to keep Harry Potter's release schedule tight.

With no plans for there being annual releases, it's easy to become sceptical when looking at the Harry Potter series. We've seen it with Stranger Things, where a show relies on its cast being young kids, but they soon grow out of that role in time. The boy wizard phase of Harry Potter does end later on, but a lot of fans enjoy the whimsy of the early school days.