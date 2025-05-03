HBO boss assures: Harry Potter series will steer clear of Rowling's views on transgender issues

HQ

Despite J.K. Rowling being an executive producer and involved in many details of the new Harry Potter series, her political views and opinions won't influence the show's content. This was guaranteed by HBO boss Casey Bloys, who recently clarified that anyone wanting to debate Rowling is better off doing so on social media.

In an interview with the podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni, Bloys made it clear that although Rowling is involved as an executive producer, her personal views on transgender people will not affect the series. He emphasized that HBO has had a long-standing relationship with Rowling and that the decision to work with her isn't new.

"The decision to be in business with J.K. Rowling is not new for us. We've been in business for 25 years."

Bloys also added that Rowling isn't using her position to push political agendas or personal opinions.

"Rowling is not using her influence on HBO's Harry Potter show to inject it with any of her own, well-publicized views about the transgender community. It's pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She's entitled to them. Harry Potter is not secretly being infused with anything."

Some of the cast has already been revealed, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Lithgow and Essiedu in particular have stirred up quite a bit of chatter—for different reasons.

The Harry Potter series is expected to premiere sometime next year. Now, all that's left is to find out who'll be cast as Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

Are you looking forward to the new Harry Potter series? And would you have preferred if Rowling had more creative influence on it?