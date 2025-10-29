HBO and Eurosport announce documentaries and Looney Tunes shorts 100 days before Winter Olympics 2026

HQ

Today, October 29, marks 100 days before the 2026 Winter Olympics begin in Lombardy, Italy, with the city of Milan and the Comune Cortina d'Ampezzo in the Dolomites as host cities of the games. The games will take place between February 6 and February 22 (the Paralympic Winter Games between March 6 and March 15), with more than 3,500 athletes from 93 countries expected to take part in 195 medal events, in 16 disciplines, like alpine skiing, biathlon, ski jumping, Nordic combined, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, ski mountaineering, snowboarding, luge, figure skating, and curling.

In Europe, Warner Bros. will broadcast the Winter Olympics live across four different channels and platforms: Eurosport, TNT Sports, HBO Max, and Discovery+. Warner Bros. announced today, with 100 days to go before the Games, that they will broadcast a series of documentaries and content.

Athletes to Watch will be a series of profile videos about the stars of the Games, like Eileen Gu (China, snowboard), Marcel Hirscher (Netherlands, alpine skiing), Stefan Kraft (Austria, ski jumping) or Emily Harrop (France, mountain ski). Another docuseries, called Monuments, will focus on the history of the winter sports.

Even the Looney Tunes will star in their own series of shorts, "Looney Tunes Presents: Sports Made Simple", with Bugs Bunny teaching the little ones the most popular winter sports.

All that content will broadcast in 2026, around or before the Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, starting on February 6. Are you excited for the Winter Olympic Games next year?