Hazelight's It Takes Two to be shown at The Game Awards

We already knew that Among Us, Crimson Desert, the next Dragon Age, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Fortnite and Hood: Outlaws and Legends will be shown at The Game Awards this week, and now you can add another anticipated game to the list.

Because we can't have The Game Awards without Josef "F*** the Oscars" Fares, so Geoff Keighley has confirmed that we'll finally see some real gameplay from the recently revealed It Takes Two at the show.

If you want to see what the creators of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out have in store, join our stream of the show when the pre-show starts at 11.30PM GMT/12.30AM CET on December 10/11.