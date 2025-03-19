Hazelight has already started the development on their next game

HQ

Split Fiction got off to an outstanding start whether we're talking about media reviews, the number of concurrent players on Steam or even sales numbers. And after delivering that, you'd think Hazelight boss Josef Fares would have settled down for a well-deserved vacation.

But... that certainly doesn't seem to be the case. In an interview with Skill Up, Fares says he is already in full swing with the development of his next project:

"Split Fiction is the best received game we have done, everybody is super happy, but I'm so fully focused and excited on the next thing, that we've already started."

That said, we'll probably have to wait a few years to find out what it is. Four years passed between It Takes Two and Split Fiction, and if it's the same this time around, it'll be 2029 when we're almost guaranteed to have retired both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X to play on their respective successors instead.