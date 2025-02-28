Hazelight founder promises $10,000 if you get bored by Split Fiction

HQ

There are few people in the gaming world who have the same rock-solid confidence in their products as Hazelight's founder Josef Fares. So much so, in fact, that ahead of the It Takes Two premiere he promised $1000 to anyone who didn't think it was fun.

And sure, it was a damn entertaining title we find it hard to imagine people not liking, but taste is a fickle thing, so someone must have wanted to cash in? In a MinnMax interview with Fares, he's asked about this very thing, to which he replies:

"Yeah, we had some followups but I don't think they meant it", before continuing: "It's just like trolls I think".

That, in turn, led to the question of whether he's as confident about Split Fiction, and whether he's willing to make the same pledge for it, meaning that whoever is bored with the game gets a huge amount of money. And Fares had no problem with that, and with a smile on his face he replied in a heartbeat:

"Let's say $10,000."

In a nutshell, if you manage to get bored with Split Fiction, you'll be able to go on a really luxurious vacation this summer - provided you're not dismissed as a troll by Fares, of course.

We're playing Split Fiction at full speed here at the editorial office, but we can't yet tell you if we can claim that $10,000 just yet, but March 4 is the date for our review. Don't miss it.