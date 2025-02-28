Hazelight founder Josef Fares surprises Swedish biathlon star with large sum of money

HQ

Ella Halvarsson may not be a name everyone is familiar with, but after a double World Cup medal in Switzerland last week, she's currently one of Sweden's most talked about people. But biathlon is not the easiest sport to make a living from and when she visited the talk show Carina Bergfeldt, she talked about how her money doesn't buy much more than food.

Another guest on the show was Hazelight founder Josef Fares, who is basking in cash after the success of his company's games, particularly It Takes Two. Halvarsson turned to Fares and said jokingly:

"There's no 100 million in the account."

Fares looked a little taken aback and quickly found herself asking what she got, which was the equivalent of €30,000, but then there's high Swedish tax on that. He replied:

"But I can say it on TV now. Whatever you got out, you'll get it from me. Promise you. Shake hands on it, one hundred percent."

He then followed up with, "You're so fucking wonderful"... And so it apparently happened. During a break in the program, Fares transferred the money to Halvarsson, who happily commented that she would like to do more talk shows with Fares.

