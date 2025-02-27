Hazelight director teases It Takes Two sequel

HQ

From Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons to Split Fiction, Hazelight founder and director Josef Fares has built a strong roster of adventure co-op games, but perhaps none are more memorable than It Takes Two. The game swept awards shows in 2021, and has sold over 20 million copies to date.

If a sequel was to be made, it would surely please a lot of fans, something that Fares is certainly aware of. In an interview with MinnMax, Fares teased the idea of a sequel to the game, saying that it certainly isn't out of the question.

"You never know the future at Hazelight," he said. In a way, though, we do know at least the immediate future for Hazelight, which is Split Fiction, the upcoming co-op adventure game that sees two writers thrown into a simulation of their own stories. After that, we'll have to wait and see, but whatever Fares does, he's sure to bring the same passion he's had for the past 12 years of game releases.