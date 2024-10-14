Hayley Atwell would love to return as Lara Croft

HQ

We've had our first taste of Hayley Atwell as the iconic Lara Croft in Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft series, but now that the entirety of the first season is out and available, what does the future hold for Atwell's take on the character?

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Atwell mentioned that she would love to return as Lara in the future, perhaps even in a different medium altogether.

"I just had an absolute blast doing this with this creative team. I've loved working with [director Meredith Layne] and [showrunner Tasha Huo] on this, and having Netflix behind it. It feels like an elevated animation [and] that they really want[ed] to get it right emotionally. I would be completely honored to carry on in some way, or to have Lara in my life in a different capacity, for sure."

While Netflix is definitely leaving the door open for another chapter of its animated series, perhaps with Atwell's experience acting in live-action she could be the ideal candidate for another future Tomb Raider film?

Would you like to see more of Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft?