Hayley Atwell was "disappointed" by her Captain Carter cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

One of the biggest points of frustration for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was how the film handled its cameo appearances of the Illuminati from a different universe. The gang of legendary and powerful heroes were quickly dismantled by a raging Wanda Maximoff, and now, years later, one of these stars has shared her discontent with how the film handled the cameos and characters.

Speaking at the For the Love of Fantasy & Sci-Fi convention in London recently, Hayley Atwell has explained how she wasn't happy with how Captain Carter was treated in the movie.

As per ComicBook.com, Atwell explained: "If I'm really, like, brutally honest, I was so disappointed with how they, how they positioned her and what happened to her in that scene. She's like, 'I could do this all day.' And then it's like frisbee'd to death, and we're like, 'No, you couldn't.' And then people going, 'Oh, she's so lame.'"

It should be said Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was not the first time we encountered Atwell's Captain Carter, as she was effectively the main star of Marvel's What If...? series. We are also expecting Atwell to reprise her role of Peggy Carter in Avengers: Doomsday, but as for how this will ultimately shape up is unclear, as we're expecting a lot of changes to the wider MCU with the upcoming project.