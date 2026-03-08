Hayley Atwell, David Oyelowo star in MGM+ and Paramount+'s new Treasure Island adaptation

Treasure Island, the classic novel by Robert Louis Stevenson, is getting another on-screen adaptation from MGM+ and Paramount+. The networks have teamed up, bringing a script from Robert Murphy, the man behind Vera and Shetland, to life.

As per Variety, the miniseries will be split into six episodes, directed by Slows Horses' Jeremy Lovering, The Buccaneers' William McGregor, and Shameless' Paul Walker. It stars David Oyelowo as Long John Silver, Hayley Atwell as Bess Hawkins, Jack Huston as Aaron Graham, Tomer Capone as Billy Bones, and Tom Sweet as the main character Jim Hawkins.

Set across the Atlantic ocean, in a Caribbean near the brink of events that will define its history, the series "tracks Jim as he confronts a world far more complex and dangerous than he ever imagined, where resilience, loyalty and identity are tested - and fortune is the prize," according to its synopsis.

Treasure Island premieres on Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland, with MGM+ handling American distribution. The global distribution outside of these territories is handled by Fifth Season.