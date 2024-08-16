Hayden Panittiere attempts to stop a child abduction in Amber Alert

If you've been looking for a thrilling film to watch soon, we might just have an option. Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Amber Alert, a movie that sees a simple rideshare taking a much darker tone, as following an alert pop-up on their phones, the driver and passenger realise that they could be following a car carrying an abductor and a kidnapped child.

The movie stars Hayden Panittiere as the passenger and Tyler James Williams as the driver, and with Amber Alert set to debut in select cinemas and on-demand on September 27, you can see the trailer and the full synopsis below.

"An ordinary rideshare becomes a high-stakes game of cat and mouse when Jaq (Hayden Panettiere) and Shane (Tyler James Williams) receive an alert of a child abduction on their phones. Quickly realizing they are behind a car that matches the description of the kidnapper's, Jaq and Shane desperately race against time to save the child's life."