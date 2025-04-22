Hayden Christensen would "love to get to continue" playing Darth Vader

HQ

Over the weekend, it was confirmed that work on the second season of Ahsoka is in full swing, and that her old master, Anakin Skywalker, will be in it - once again played by Hayden Christensen. But perhaps we will see him in more Star Wars contexts in the future, at least if he gets to decide.

Christensen is keen to play Darth Vader again, and in an interview with ComicBook.com he said:

"There's a lot that we could still explore with Vader. I think from where we left off, after Episode III, and everything that he has to reconcile after he's trapped in this new version of himself, there's just a lot of very rich stories that we could still tell."

If this happens, he's ready, and clearly states that he wants to don the black suit again:

"I'd love to get to continue with it, and so hopefully we'll get to do more of it."

We definitely won't say no to that. What do you think?