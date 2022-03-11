Hayden Christensen: "We're going to see a very powerful Vader"

HQ

Yesterday, we finally got to see the first teaser trailer of the by far most interesting Star Wars project: Obi-Wan Kenobi. Not only is Ewan McGregor back as the titular character, Hayden Christensen is also confirmed to be back as Darth Vader.

While we didn't get to see Vader in the first trailer, there's no doubt there will be a whole lot of him in the series. This is confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, where Christensen says "We're going to see a very powerful Vader".

The series writer, Joby Harold, also had something to add to this topic in the same interview:

"His shadow is cast across so much of what we do. And the degree of his proximity to that shadow is something that we'll discover. But he is very much a part of the show emotionally for Obi-Wan, and possibly beyond that as well."

We didn't think we could get any more hyped for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Clearly, we were wrong. Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on May 25 this year and spans over six episodes.