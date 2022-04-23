Hayden Christensen watched Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels to prepare for Obi-Wan Kenobi

HQ

If you're like us, you're probably very excited for the upcoming release of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ original miniseries. Seeing Ewan McGregor suiting up as the titular character, as well as seeing Hayden Christensen back as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader is something fans of the prequel series have been hoping to see for a while.

With such a long time since Episode 1, 2, and 3 premiered, we're starting to hear stories about how the returning cast prepared to reprise their roles, and for McGregor and Christensen that meant diving back into Star Wars movies and entertainment.

McGregor has said that he went back and watched all nine mainline movies, something that he hasn't ever done, as he had yet to see the prequel trilogy since they came out. The lead star then also leaned further into science fiction and began to read works from sci-fi novelists, and even studied Alec Guinness' portrayal of Kenobi as he did for the prequel trilogy.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, McGregor said, "it's not something I would normally do, but this time I did. I got jazzed about being back in space because I really love it as a movie watcher."

As for Christensen, he went a step further and decided to also delve into the animated Star Wars works: The Clone Wars and Rebels. As for why he explored all of these avenues, Christensen told EW, "They did a lot with these characters in those shows. And they did further explore the relationship. There was interesting stuff there to learn about. It was great fun getting to go back and re-immerse yourself in this world that just continues to grow and become more and more vast."

You can check out the trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi below, and look forward to catching the first two episodes when they debut on May 27 on Disney+.