Hayden Christensen is interested in playing Anakin Skywalker again

HQ

When the prequels were coming out, it was easy to hate on Hayden Christensen's performance of Anakin Skywalker. He was fairly bland on camera, and while his performance did get better by the time of Revenge of the Sith, the actor was given a lot of hate for his time as Anakin.

Since then, however, there has been a lot of love shared towards Christensen, with fans having a new appreciation for his performance. He's even been able to reappear as Anakin, thanks to the Obi-Wan and Ahsoka shows on Disney+.

Speaking on the Dagobah Dispatch podcast, it seems this experience has made Christensen hungry for more time as Anakin. "If such an opportunity presents itself, I'll be there with a big smile on my face," he said, when asked if he would consider a return as Anakin.

It could be possible for him to appear in another season of Ahsoka, if we're going down the flashback route again. With Star Wars focusing on bringing back old characters as much as possible now, it is likely we'll see him again.

How do you think Hayden Christensen should return?