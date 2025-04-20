Hayden Christensen is confirmed to appear in the next season of Ahsoka

HQ

Next week, production begins on the second season of the Ahsoka series. During Star Wars Celebration, it was revealed that Hayden Christensen will once again appear as Anakin Skywalker in the upcoming season. We also learned that none other than Admiral Ackbar will make an appearance, and according to the show's creator Dave Filoni, he'll end up in a fight with none other than Thrawn.

Filoni also joked about how hard it was to stop himself from writing Ackbar's most famous line:

"It took all of my effort to resist writing the line - 'It's a trap!' Because I'm like, I can't do that, that would be so lame. Because this guy can't always get into traps. You'd think he would see it this time."

As we've previously reported, Rory McCann will take over the role of Baylan Skoll following Ray Stevenson's passing. During Star Wars Celebration, Dave Filoni spoke about the difficulty of losing Ray:

"Season 2 was predictably a big challenge because of losing Ray. I knew Ray from working on voice acting with him. It was a challenge for me to consider continuing for a while. But I have a wonderful support group in Jon and Rosario."

Regarding the decision to continue the character with a new actor, Filoni said:

"I found a way in — I had Ray in my head. I'm grateful for all my conversations with him about Baylan. So, I understood what to do, it just took a while to get there. I'm very confident now that Ray would be happy with the direction that we've chosen. The character is meant to be the parallel to Ahsoka in every way. If there's a light, there's a dark, and Baylan is representing a different journey for a Jedi — as you (Rosario) represent one who walked away from the Order, so did he. That's a parallel that must continue."