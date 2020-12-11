Hayden Christensen is back as Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan series

You're watching Advertisements

Xmas came early for Star Wars-fans this year. We've already reported that Patty Jenkins will direct the new Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron and that Ahsoka Tano is getting a spinoff series, and now it is time for more goodness as Deadline reports that the Anakin Skywalker-actor Hayden Christensen will once again play Darth Vader. This will happen in the upcoming Star Wars series about Obi-Wan.

This means Ewan McGregor will be reunited with the Anakin-actor once again in a story that takes place ten years after Revenge of the Sith. The filming will reportedly start early next year.