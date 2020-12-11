Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news

Hayden Christensen is back as Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan series

Filming will reportedly start early next year.

Xmas came early for Star Wars-fans this year. We've already reported that Patty Jenkins will direct the new Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron and that Ahsoka Tano is getting a spinoff series, and now it is time for more goodness as Deadline reports that the Anakin Skywalker-actor Hayden Christensen will once again play Darth Vader. This will happen in the upcoming Star Wars series about Obi-Wan.

This means Ewan McGregor will be reunited with the Anakin-actor once again in a story that takes place ten years after Revenge of the Sith. The filming will reportedly start early next year.

