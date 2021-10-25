Hayden Christensen back as Anakin in the Ahsoka series

HQ

We already knew that Hayden Christensen is ready to return to the Star Wars franchise in the upcoming Obi Wan TV series in which he once again plays Darth Vader. Christensen hasn't done any work with Star Wars after playing Anakin Skywalker in the scolded prologue trilogy, until he recorded an Easter egg line in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

But clearly the work with Obi Wan has made the old Jedi and Sith lord Christensen feel at home with the brand again (we assume Disney's money might have helped as well), and it has now been confirmed that we're going to see more from him as he will be included in the Ahsoka live action series on Disney+ as well.

Ahsoka still don't have a confirmed release date, but the production is planned to start next year. As the series takes place five years after Darth Vader's death, we assume Anakin mainly will be included in flashbacks and/or as a force ghost. But this is really good news for the Star Wars fans regardless, and especially those who followed the animated Clone Wars and Rebels shows.

Thanks The Hollywood Reporter