Hayden "Anakin" Christensen says Rogue One is Disney's best Star Wars movie

Which Star Wars movie is ultimately the best? There is, of course, no objective answer, but The Empire Strikes Back is generally considered to be one of the most prominent. One individual who agrees with this assessment is Hayden Christensen, who portrayed Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy (and subsequently Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, among others).

At Fan Expo Chicago, he was asked which Star Wars movie he liked best, and he answered The Empire Strikes Back. But he also took the opportunity to reveal which of the newer films (meaning the Disney-produced ones) is his favourite, which is apparently Rogue One, where Darth Vader seems to be an important factor for him:

"I love Rogue One, I thought that really kind of captures the essence of what Star Wars is meant to be, and I loved how they portrayed Darth Vader."

What do you think of Christensen's choice? Which of the six original films do you like best, and which is the best of the Disney productions?