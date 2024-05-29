Hayao Miyazaki's next movie is promised to be "nostalgic and reminiscent of the old days"

HQ

Hayao Miyazaki was thought to have retired from filmmaking a few years ago, but then the legendary Japanese animated movie director came back to Studio Ghibli to create the incredibly well-received The Boy and the Heron. Miyazaki now also has another project in the works too.

While we're unclear exactly what this next film will be, speaking with Japanese media Oricon (thanks, Comicbook), Miyazaki's son, Goro Miyazaki, teased a little about this future film.

"It's looking like an action-adventure-type movie, nostalgic and reminiscent of the old days."

This all comes as The Ghibli Museum in Japan is getting ready to open a new exhibit dedicated to The Boy and the Heron.

Do you like the basic premise laid out for this upcoming Miyazaki-directed Studio Ghibli film?